United Nations welcomes the JMC's signing of action plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) concluded today a three-day meeting at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, where they agreed on, and signed a comprehensive Action Plan, which will be the cornerstone for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory. In alignment with the Ceasefire Agreement of 23 October 2020, respective United Nations Security Council resolutions, 2570 and 2571 (2021) on Libya, and the outcomes of the Berlin Conference, the Action Plan is a nationally owned and led instrument, that is key to support the Libyans in regaining their sovereignty and integrity, maintain the peace, stability, and security of their country.

Commending the continuous efforts of the (5+5) JMC, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiŝ welcomed the signing of the Action Plan, describing it as “another breakthrough achievement by the 5+5 JMC.” He said, “I am honoured to witness this historic moment at this critical juncture in Libya’s path towards peace and democracy. Today’s agreement responds to the overwhelming demand of the Libyan people and creates a positive momentum that should be built upon to move forward towards a stable and democratic stage, including through the holding of free, credible, and transparent national elections on 24 December, with results accepted by all.”

Coupled with the action plan, the JMC is developing an implementation mechanism that calls for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced departure of all mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces. The intent is to consult this plan with the concerned international partners, including Libyan neighbors, and seek their support and cooperation.

The United Nations applauds the patriotism and commitment of the JMC members, encouraging them to seize this opportunity to further the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement through this Action Plan, including through the deployment of UN ceasefire monitors, which should take place soon. The UN calls on the member states to support 5+5 JMC and the Libyan authorities in implementing this Action Plan and stands ready to support the Libyan efforts in implementing the agreed-upon Action Plan as well to unify the military institution and to initiate a disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) and security sector reform (SSR) processes in Libya.

