United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Ib Petersen begins his first official visit to Egypt

Mr. Petersen is expected to hold several high-level meetings with different ministers, heads of national councils and representatives of faith-based organizations.

Mr. Petersen’s visit comes at an opportune moment as the Government of Egypt embarked on an ambitious newly-endorsed accelerated National Action Plan for the Egyptian Family Development led by the Ministry of Planning and Development. Petersen will discuss the program with different ministers, since it is a multi-sectoral program, with women empowerment at its heart.

UNFPA Deputy Director and the Fund’s regional and country officials will also discuss with Egyptian partners the UNFPA support in implementing this action plan. He is also interested in seeing special attention to youth and adolescent girls in other programs like the presidential initiative Hayah Karima among others.

During his visit, Petersen will also have meetings with officials from the League of Arab States to discuss UNFPA at the regional level and the long standing cooperation between the fund andLeague of Arab States.