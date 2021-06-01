RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

United Nations participates in Presidency Council-Organised Workshop on National Reconciliation

Representing the United Nations in Libya, the Assistant Secretary-General, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya (ASG/RC/HC), Ms. Georgette Gagnon today attended the launch of a series of workshops on national reconciliation, organised and led by Presidency Council’s members, Mr Musa Al-Koni and Mr Abdullah Al-Lafi, who were joined by the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Internally Displaced Persons and Human Rights with the virtual participation of the African Union Ambassador to Libya.

The initial two-day forum will cover several themes including the elaboration on basic principles of reconciliation, the structure of the High National Commission for Reconciliation and its sub-committees as well as its mandate, autonomy, and support needed to deliver its mandate.

Addressing the opening ceremony [ ], ASG Gagnon affirmed the United Nations’ support to the Libyan authorities in establishing a comprehensive and inclusive national reconciliation process. “We recognize the importance of this initiative launched by the Presidency Council as essential for laying the groundwork for a longer-term national reconciliation process, but equally and as importantly, as needed to promote unity and social cohesion ahead of the December elections, as highlighted by the UN Security Council in its resolution [UNSCR 2570 (2021)] of 16 April,” Ms Gagnon said.

She also asserted the UN’s position on the imperative that the national reconciliation process be Libyan-led, participatory, rights-based, and centred on the rights and needs of the many victims of human rights violations across Libya.

The United Nations in Libya congratulates the leadership of the Presidency Council in laying the foundations for a national reconciliation process that is grounded in key principles of justice and human rights which are critical to ensuring long-term peace and stability in Libya and reaffirms its full support to this Libyan-led process.

The event was also attended by the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Human Rights, Rule of Law, and Transitional Justice Service.

