RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UNICEF statement on Ethiopia

Authors:

APO Importer

“The Ethiopian Government’s decision to expel the UNICEF representative in the country – along with other members of the UN leadership team – is regrettable and alarming.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

“UNICEF has been present in Ethiopia for more than 60 years, working to advance and protect the rights of the most vulnerable children. As the humanitarian situation in the country deteriorates – with children bearing its biggest brunt – our work is more urgent than ever. We have full confidence in the teams working on the ground to save children’s lives, guided – as always – by the principles of impartiality, humanity, neutrality and independence. Our programmes will continue. Our one and only priority is to support the children who urgently need our help, wherever they are.”

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

Equatorial Guinea Proposes Restructuring National Gas Company and National Oil Company with a potential merger

African Energy Chamber

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

With peace restored, Burundi president says poverty is the remaining threat

UN News