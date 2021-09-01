UNHCR and IOM Welcome Government New Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking in Sudan

The new NAP, which was drafted with the support of the Counter-Trafficking and Mixed Migration Working Group (CTWG) which UNHCR and IOM are co-chairs of, has a broader scope and takes into consideration contributions from all concerned actors including officials and civil society.

“The launch of this National Action Plan shows the renewed commitment of the Government of Sudan to tackle human trafficking, which is also a key concern for refugees and asylum seekers,” said Axel Bisschop, UNHCR Representative in Sudan. “We will continue to work with the NCCT, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other partners to enhance the protection of forcibly displaced who have fallen victims of trafficking and to find solutions for them,” he added.

Sudan has a complex and diverse migration profile as a major source, transit and destination country at the centre of multiple migration routes. Over the past decade, thousands of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers have been transiting to and through Sudan which currently hosts millions of displaced persons many of which are at increased risk of exploitation and abuse, including human trafficking. “The National Action Plan is a way forward to coordinate the efforts in the prevention of trafficking, protection and assistance to victims of trafficking in Sudan,” said Catherine Northing, IOM Chief of Mission in Sudan. IOM is committed to continue its efforts to support the government together with UNHCR and other partners to protect the human rights of and provide assistance to victims of trafficking.”

The overarching goal of the new NAP is to prevent and respond to human trafficking and migrant smuggling, which women and children are at heightened risk of. The plan outlines activities aimed at eradicating trafficking in persons.

While the NCCT will coordinate collective actions to fulfil the NAP’s objectives and priorities, UNHCR and IOM calls on the international community to fully support concerned authorities and engaged actors in the implementation of this plan.