RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UNESCO Trains New Community Radios' Practitioners in Zimbabwe

Authors:

APO Importer

The UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA) in collaboration with the Perch Media Trust, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radios (ZACRAS) conducted training workshops for newly licensed community radio stations in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province. The workshops were funded through the support of the EU funded project on#CoronaVirusFactsand theZimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP)funded by the World Bank and managed by UNOPS.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa handed over certificates of course completion to the trainees during the national celebrations of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) held in Chimanimani District on 27 September 2021.

Recommended articles

The training workshops were conducted in Nyanga for Nyangani FM, Chimanimani for Chimanimani FM and Chipinge for Ndau FM from 20-27 September 2021.

Addressing the trained community radio staff during the monitoring visits of the three new community radio stations in Manicaland Province, UNESCO ROSA Officer in Charge, Martiale Zebaze-Kana challenged the trainees to make use of their community radio stations to showcase their talent and improve their communities.

He said the certified community radio personnel should harness their skills and work together towards improving their radio stations. He went on to congratulate the certified community radio practitioners for their efforts and commitment during the training period.

Bright Barwe, one of the trained participants from Nyanga FM, promised to apply the skills learnt to develop his community. He said the training had brought them to collectively work together for the betterment of their community.

The training was organised to strengthen the capacity of the new community radios in serving the disaster-prone communities in Manicaland Province as reliable sources of flood and drought early warning communication. The community radio practitioners were also trained on how to address corona virus misinformation and disinformation.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, UNESCO is providing technical support to the Government of Zimbabwe in establishing community radio stations in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

Vertiv Expands UPS Portfolio with Highly-Efficient Single-Phase Lithium-Ion Family

Vertiv

Conference on land governance to engage cultural and creative sector practitioners

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Canon Evolves Instant Camera Printer Range with New 2-in-1 Model - Canon Zoemini S2

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)

Senegal's Petroleum Ministry, NOC, and Energy Agency Continue to Lead the Country into a New Era of Sector Success

Energy Capital & Power