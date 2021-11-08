RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UNESCO Supports Capacity Building in Research for Ministry of Education Officers in Zimbabwe

Authors:

APO Importer

Research findings and recommendations can provide policy makers and leaders in the education sector to craft informed policies and circulars to schools and stakeholders. This was said by the Acting Deputy Director Projects, Ushe Nyika, in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) in Zimbabwe at the start of an orientation meeting for Planning and Research Officers in the Ministry.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

The UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa has started a series of trainings on research capacity development to boost the skills and competences of research officers in the Ministry to ensure policy effectiveness and efficiency in the sector. The training will include defining the research problem, developing the research question(s), data collection tools, data analysis, report writing and producing policy briefs. The research officers will engage in conducting a research on issues in Early Childhood Development practices in the country with the support of experienced researchers.

Recommended articles

Ten officers in the Department of Strategic Planning, Policy, Research, and Statistics (SPPRS) who are based in the MoPSE Head Office attended the first training. More planning and research officers based in the provinces are expected to participate in the training in the coming two to three months.

The training is being offered courtesy of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) Education Development Fund (EDF) grant for Zimbabwe under the Teacher Effectiveness and Equitable Access for All Children (TEACH) project.

UNESCO has partnered Open Development & Education Ltd to collaborate on the research skills training.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Trending

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Summit concludes with a call for action to reinvent the response to the HIV pandemic and end AIDS in Western and Central Africa

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

EU-Africa Green Talks in Madrid: A green future for Africa

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The New Age of African Exploration

African Energy Chamber