UNESCO- SADC Science, Technology and Innovation Online Training for High Level Officials continues

Module 3 which focuses on STI and Inclusive Development, continues on 20 October 2021. This module discusses the role of innovation in addressing the inclusive and sustainable development, also highlighting that achieving environmental sustainability is not separate from achieving social and economic inclusion.

Participating countries such as Zimbabwe and Namibia, are in a unique position to correlate the outcomes of this course with the ongoing Swedish funded project on Strengthening STI Systems for Sustainable Development in Africa. Zimbabwe and Namibia are two of the six pilot countries for the first phase of the project which aims to strengthen their national and regional STI policies, governance of STI, and institutions in research and innovation in accordance with the UNESCO 2017 Recommendation on Science and Scientific Researchers (2017 RS|SR).