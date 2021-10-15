UNDP Africa Director calls for increased investment in new approach to accelerate Nigeria's development

Startingwith crossingthe Cameroon-Nigerian borderby footinto Borno State, the Assistant-Secretary Generalwitnessedfirsthand the impact that Federal Government and Borno State- led stabilization effortshave hadon themost vulnerable people in north-east Nigeria– whereMs Eziakonwa inauguratedinfrastructureserving borderland communities in the Lake Chad Basin(bothinCameroon and in Nigeria), such asa police station, barracks andnew immigration and border control offices as well ashousing for immigration officers.

“Stabilization effortsareworking. I was in Banki less than a yearago andbeing there again last week I was struck by the transformation the town and people living there have undergone,” explained UNDP’s Regional Director. “Police and customs officers were proud to be back to serve people in the community, who, in turn, have expressedthey now feelmore secured. Through our joint stabilization work, we can reduce needs andstrengthensupporttohumanitarian action.”

In Abuja, Ms Eziakonwa met withH.E.President Buhari, to reinforce UNDP’s support to Nigeria’srecovery from the COVID-19 pandemic andits plans to speed up sustainable development in the Decade of Action –focusedon climate change, wealth creation, youth employment, and women’s participation in politics.

“Nigerian authorities and people have immediately responded to the pandemic and we are proud to have supported the procurement offortypercent of the equipment needed for the response as a‘One UN’effort,” highlighted Ms Eziakonwa. “However, the pandemic is not over yet, and wemustnow redoubleefforts toaddress the global inequalityevident in vaccine famine. Vaccines must be available toall those who wish to take it.”

Ms. EziakonwacommendedtheFederal Government for launching theNational Poverty Reductionwith Growth Strategy (NPRGS),mandated tolift 100 million Nigeriansoutof poverty in the next 10 years– emphasizing thefundamental role theprivate sectorplaysin Nigeria.

InOwerri, inpartnership withbothImo and Abia State Governments, Ms Eziakonwalaunched a socio-economic revitalization project to support 11,000 people across both regionsto strengthenthen economic capacities of communities affected by the pandemic. Support will go tolivelihoodssupport,business continuity,improvingfood security and social cohesion as well as supportforstart-upscompanies.

In Lagos,MsEziakonwainaugurated Nigeria’s first Accelerator Lab, whichwill offeropportunitiesfor young people toaccelerate and scale uphome – grown solutions toNigeria’s development challenges. With the private sector, she witnessed a renewed commitment to support youth entrepreneurship and empowerment including through the Jubilee Fellowships Programme.

“What I havewitnessedin Nigeria, and last week in Cameroon, is a dynamic Africa. Empowering people, particularly women and youth,facilitating theirendeavors, and scaling up the transformative innovations they develop,is the only way to support Nigeria and its people in their unique development path towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

