RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UN to Support Gender Mainstreaming in Government Ministries

Authors:

APO Importer

We can do better when do it together.

United Nations Sierra Leone
United Nations Sierra Leone

On Friday the 30th of July, the UN in Sierra Leone signed an MOU with the Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs to support mainstreaming gender in Government Ministries.

Recommended articles

The multi-stakeholder partnership for Gender Mainstreaming in Government Ministries (GiM) aims to advance the rights of women and girls and to accelerate gender equality in Sierra Leone. It was jointly developed by UNDP, UNFPA, and UNICEF, and coordinated by UN Women. The collaboration targets more in-depth actions and greater inclusiveness to tackle root causes of gender inequality, shifting focus from independent initiatives to bringing about more coordinated political and normative changes.Investments in gender equality shall be better coordinated to ensure greater efficiency.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Babatunde Ahonsi, remarked:

“On behalf of the UN system, I congratulate both the Government, especially the Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs, and the four engaged UN agencies for being part of this partnership and for the commitment to improved data monitoring. It is a significant step forward in terms of understanding the progress we are making and the impact of improved policies in the lives of women and girls. (…) It's also a testimony to the power of the UN coming together to get more out of the work we do. We can do better when do it together. So, I'm very happy about this partnership and I'm delighted to sign this document.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Sierra Leone.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The drama behind Puma and AFN’s failed kit deal for the Tokyo Olympics [Pulse Explainer]

'Burna Boy isn't the first afrobeat act to sell out Apollo, I did it before him' - Sarkodie

'Allow your husbands to suck your breasts', Nursing sister tells pregnant women

The politics behind Tinubu's latest UK pictures [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Boko Haram terrorists, families flee Sambisa forest to surrender in Borno

Nigeria’s basketball team lose their opening game at Tokyo Olympic Games

EFCC arraigns 3 personnel of investment company for alleged N1.4bn fraud

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

Disgraced Abba Kyari deletes statement denying Hushpuppi links