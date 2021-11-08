RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UN mourns with Sierra Leone, Pledges all 'Necessary Support' Following Deadly Tanker Crash

Authors:

APO Importer

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement issued by his Spokesperson on Saturday, that he was “deeply saddened by the extensive loss of life”, resulting from the crash, when the tanker collided with a lorry at a busy junction in the suburb of Wellington, spilling fuel, before igniting.

UN News
UN News

The resulting blaze engulfed other vehicles and pedestrians nearby.

Recommended articles

“The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the people and Government of Sierra Leone, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery”, said the statement.

Support on-going

“The United Nations is prepared to provide the necessary support in the aftermath of this tragic incident”, it continued.

The UN Office in Sierra Leone also issued a statement, wishing “fortitude and peace to the bereaved families, and the Government and people of Sierra Leone, in this period of grief.”

“Furthermore, as partners in the country’s development aspirations”, the UN family in the West African nation said it was closely monitoring the situation, and would work with the Government to overcome what the country’s Vice-President, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, reportedly described as a “national disaster”, after visiting the scene of the crash.

According to news reports, more than 90 people were treated in hospitals and health facilities.

Specialized support

The World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted on Saturday that it was “mobilizing specialized supplies”.

“We are working to deploy burnt-patient care experts. We will provide more support as needed, at this terrible time for the people of Sierra Leone.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Media files

UN News
UN News 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Trending

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Summit concludes with a call for action to reinvent the response to the HIV pandemic and end AIDS in Western and Central Africa

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

EU-Africa Green Talks in Madrid: A green future for Africa

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The New Age of African Exploration

African Energy Chamber