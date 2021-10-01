RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UN Chief commends 'remarkable achievements' in Sudan

Authors:

APO Importer

The UN Secretary-GeneralonThursdayrecognizedthe “remarkable achievements and resilience of the Sudanese people, and its transitional government”since theoverthrow of Omar Al-Bashirin 2019, asthey“chart a new future together.”

UN News
UN News

António Guterres was delivering the opening remarks ata virtual High-Level Event on Sudan ,which he co-hostedwithNorway,on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly .

Recommended articles

“We are also here to highlight the importance of the international community investing in these vital efforts through concrete action and delivery of pledges,” he added.

Transition and progress

In the last two years, sincetheformer president was overthrown by the Sudanese army aftermonths ofpopular protestsand demonstrations against his rule, the countryhas beengoing through a transitionprocess.

Mr. Guterres recalledthat,in late 2019,world leaders gathered to celebrate the adoption ofthe country’s“historic”Constitutional Document and to express solidarityforthe newTransitional Government, led by Prime MinisterHamdok.

Since then, Sudan has reached important milestones.

Despite some challenges, the Secretary-Generalassuredthat democratic governance andpeacemakingefforts have advanced.

For Mr. Guterres, the Juba Peace Agreement , signed almost a year ago, “paves the way for ending Sudan’s long-standing and devastating conflicts.” He said that “important work is underway to implement the Agreement and to reach a deal with non-signatory armed movements.”

Sudan has also undertaken ambitious economic reforms, culminating in theDecision Point of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countriesinitiative.

The Secretary-General believes “this will allow a measure of relief from Sudan’s unsustainable debt burden and free up much-needed resources from the International Financial Institutions.”

International support

For Mr. Guterres, the international community“must do everything possible to help advance these and other efforts.”

Last June, the UN Security Council mandatedtheIntegrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan( UNITAMS ), to provide support for the transition.

Looking ahead,hesaidthatinstitutions such as the Transitional Legislative Council,will be crucial. The drafting of a constitutiontowards fullelections,should yield “significant opportunities for further progress”, he added.

He also argued that women’s inclusion and meaningful participation“will benefit the future of all Sudanese.”

Challenges

Sudan continues to confront complex security challengeshowever, and theSecretary-Generalcondemned, once again , the attempted coup of21 September,which failed,saying it “is a reminder of persistent threats.”

“It underscores the importance of undertaking all efforts to protect civilians, strengthen human rights, and provide safety and security for all,” he added.

On the humanitarian front,henotedimproved access in some areas,butsaidmore than 13 million peoplestillneed assistance.

Lastly, in an appealtothe international community, he said that thetransitional Government and its partnerscan“help realize the vision of millions of Sudanese men and women,and most especially Sudanese youth,who risked their lives for democracy and peace.”

“We have an obligation to support these efforts,” heconcluded.

Democratic challenge

The Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok,also spoke at the event, highlighting several difficulties, including the economy andpublicdebt.

“Today, we collect less than 6 per cent of the GDP in taxes. You will agree with me, you cannot run a decent government with that level of taxation,” he explained, adding that the country also owesmore than$60 billion.

Stressing the importance of being “inclusive of everybody”, he pointed to “the challenges of laying out the foundation of the transition to democracy, which requires holding the Constitutional Conference and organizing the elections.”

“We need to work on managingour people’s expectations. The Sudanese people have, and rightly so, very high expectations about the transition, about the change. But this is the legacy of 30 years, you can’t undo it overnight,” he concluded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

Equatorial Guinea Proposes Restructuring National Gas Company and National Oil Company with a potential merger

African Energy Chamber

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

With peace restored, Burundi president says poverty is the remaining threat

UN News