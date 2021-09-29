RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Ukrainian veterinary vaccines are conquering Egypt

Authors:

APO Importer

With the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in Egypt, the International Poultry Conference Egypt 2021 was held in Sharm el-Sheikh from September 19 to 23. The event was organized by the Ukrainian manufacturer of veterinary drugs and vaccines BioTestLab Co. together with its official distributor in Egypt EgyVac Co. More than 150 representatives of the Egypt's poultry sector took part in the event.

Embassy of Ukraine to Arab Republic of Egypt
Embassy of Ukraine to Arab Republic of Egypt

The Conference was opened by the Counselor of the Ukrainian Embassy Ruslan Nechai. He welcomed the intention of Ukrainian producers to extend their presence in the market of veterinary drugs in Egypt and the region as well. The Ukrainian diplomat stressed the Embassy's full support for the efforts of Ukrainian exporters, especially when it comes to high-tech products with a high level ofadded value.

Recommended articles

The International Poultry Conference Egypt 2021 became a platform where leading Egyptian scientists in the field of avian diseases and virology, experts and businessmen discussed ways to establish mutually beneficial cooperation. Dr. Mustafa Bastamy, Professor of Poultry Diseases at Cairo University, attended the Conference and thanked for the cooperation, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with Ukrainian scientists and vaccine manufacturers, exchange of new developments for the prevention of bird diseases.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ukraine to Arab Republic of Egypt.

Media files

Embassy of Ukraine to Arab Republic of Egypt
Embassy of Ukraine to Arab Republic of Egypt 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

The UK will grant 10,500 visas to truck drivers, farmers as petrol scarcity bites harder

Groom left with broken spine after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)

BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Trending

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

Africa Data Centres unveils its latest world-class data centre at their Midrand Campus in Johannesburg, South Africa

Africa Data Centres

Kenya: Survivors of Gender-Based Violence Lack Help

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Energy Capital & Power, Nigerian Gas Association to Promote Gas-Focused Agenda at USAEF 2021

Energy Capital &amp; Power