RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UK condemns the military seizure of power in Guinea: Minister Duddridge statement

Authors:

APO Importer

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge said:

Government of UK
Government of UK

The UK Government joins ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and other partners in condemning the removal by force of the President of Guinea, Alpha Condé.

Recommended articles

We call for the immediate release of the President and for all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue to ease tensions, and to prevent any further violence and to uphold democratic principles, including the rule of law. We, alongside the international community, continue to monitor events closely.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of UK.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as organizers announce 'kingsize eviction'

Tonto Dikeh's estranged lover Kpokpogri hails her ex-husband amid breakup rumours

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during sex

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

BBNaija 2021: Highlights of housemates' cultural themed Saturday night party

Drake teases unreleased songs with Rema and Kanye West

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad