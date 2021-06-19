UK and Ghana reaffirm partnership on climate adaptation and resilience ahead of COP26

The visit comes ahead of the UK hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in November, leveraging on the UK’s presidency to accelerate climate action, including a particular focus on adaptation and resilience in the most vulnerable parts of the world.

Speaking after the visit, Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK’s International Champion for Adaptation and Resilience for COP26, said: Ghana feels the impacts of climate change first hand, but has shown inspiring ambition and commitment to tackling climate change. It’s been incredible to see practical and effective on-the-ground action to adapt and build resilience to climate impacts, and to hear from Ministers, businesses and civil society about the challenges and opportunities.

The UK welcomes Ghana to the Adaptation Action Coalition and looks forward to the publication of the Adaptation Communication. I am excited to continue our collaboration to drive global action ahead of COP26.

While in Ghana, Minister Trevelyan met with the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Hon Dr Kwaku Afriyie, where she recognised the achievements of Ghana in the fight against climate change citing the collaborative efforts between the UK and Ghana. At the end of the meeting, Ghana committed to play its role in green recovery by working alongside the UK, Egypt, Malawi and Colombia, as an Adaptation Action Coalition (AAC) Steering Committee member and also produce on Adaptation Communication (AdComm).