Uganda Women's Rugby Action Resumes

In the Eastern region 10s, Mbale Eagles won their first game against Bumageni (44-00) and won their second game against Nyondo (38-00). Bugema lost all their three games while Bumageni won one against them (48-00). Nandudu Monica was the top try scorer with 30 tries while Matsula Nambozo registered 20 conversions.

In the Central region, Black Pearls won their two games (31-05) against Thunderbirds and (26-00) against Avengers. The Avengers registered one win against Thunderbirds (22-12). Emilly Lekuru emerged the MVP of the senior’s category while Isabella Abbo emerged MVP of the Age grade side.

‘’I would like to thank the Uganda Rugby Union spearheaded by our president Mr. Godwin Kayangwe that committed to ensure that women’s rugby resumes. It was an exciting weekend to see our ladies back on the field proving that indeed women in rugby are unstoppable and if the playing field is leveled, every young girl has an opportunity to showcase their talent. With increased visibility, resources and mentorship, growing women’s rugby is possible. Rugby is an important tool in empowering girls and women and each one of us has a key role to play in promoting the game.’’- Women’s Representative, Regina Lunyolo.

Action returns this weekend with second round circuits when Bumageni RFC host the Eastern regional tournament on Saturday 24th April 2021 whereas Black Pearls RFC will host on Sunday 25 th April 2021 at Kings Park in Bweyogerere, Kampala.

Table Standings

Central region tier 1:

Blue Whales- 9pts Black Diamonds- 6pts Lady Swans- 3 pts Ewes-1 point

Teams Standings

Central Region Women’s Senior Teams:

Black Pearls-6pts Avengers-4pts Thunderbirds-2pts

Eastern Region:

Mbale Eagles-9 pts Nyondo-6 pts Bumageni-3pts Bugema-1pt

