RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UAE President Receives Letter from The President of Gambia

Authors:

APO Importer

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a letter from President Adama Barrow of the Republic of The Gambia, regarding bilateral relations.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation

The letter was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of The Gambia, during a meeting at the Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters.

Recommended articles

Both parties reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop joint cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting also dealt with issues of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Gambian Counterpart discussed the UAE's organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Expo's role in promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Tangara, highlighting the UAE’s interest in strengthening and developing relations between the two friendly countries in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

Motivational speaker born without hands & knees marries boyfriend who loves her madly (photos)

Motivational speaker born without hands & knees marries boyfriend who loves her madly (photos)

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Ghanaian banker cries as newlywedded wife insists he must lick her armpit: I can’t do it again!

Ghanaian banker cries as newlywedded wife insists he must lick her armpit: "I can’t do it again!"

Are you in a celibate relationship if you're having oral sex?

Are you in a celibate relationship if you're having oral sex?

Trending

Digital revolution will innovate the entire hotel industry

Barrows Hotel Enterprises

Standard Chartered takes a stance on menopause in the workplace to further strengthen Bank's inclusive culture

Standard Chartered

The Best FIFA Football Awards(TM) 2021 to be held on 17 January

FIFA

Africa Oil Week includes key discussions to drive positive change to its energy sector amid huge representation from the African market

Africa Oil Week