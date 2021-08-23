UAE, Mozambique explore boosting maritime cooperation

The UAE Ambassador welcomed the participation of the Mozambique's Sea, Inland Waters, and Fisheries Ministry in Expo 2020 Dubai, considering that it is an opportunity to showcase Mozambique's products to global markets and attract investments.

Maita, in turn, expressed the ministry's desire to benefit from the UAE's experiences in various fields in which the ministry is interested, especially in the field of fisheries. She also pointed out the ministry's preparations, in coordination with the private sector, to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase Mozambique's potential in marine wealth.

She also invited Al Qahtani to participate in the second session of the "Blue Economy" conference, which will be hosted by Mozambique in November 2021.