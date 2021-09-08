RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Two Years after Gambella Murders, Action Against Hunger Renews Call for Justice

Two years ago, ourbeloved colleaguesin Ethiopia -Khat TopGatluack(1989-2019) andAlebachewYemamMuhuye(1970-2019)-were ambushed and killed by unknown perpetrators dressed in paramilitaryuniforms.

Action Against Hunger

Alebachew, a 40-year-old father of six children, was a driver for Action Against Hunger. Khat, 30, helped to lead our community mobilization efforts.Theseremarkable men were a lifeline to the communities we serve, anddelivered vitalsupport to severely malnourished children in the refugee campsintheGambellaregion.

While the assailants are still unknown,wecontinuetourge theRegional Government in Gambella and the Federal Government in Addis Ababa to renew their efforts and bring those behind the attackto justice. As International Humanitarian Law states, “The safety and security of humanitarian relief personnel isanindispensable conditionfor the delivery of humanitarian relief.”

Wecan and must do more to protect aid workerslike Khat andAlebachew.Since the beginning of 2021 alone, nearly 200 aid workers around the world have been killed, injured or kidnapped whileproviding lifesaving aid tovulnerable people.We continue to mourn the loss of our team members, and will never forget their selfless work to help communities in Gambella. Our thoughts and support are with their families, friends, and colleagues.

