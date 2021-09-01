Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA) Supported Guinean Farmers

Expressing his satisfaction with the project, Fode Sory Bangoura said, “We, farmers, specified the price for one kilogram as 7500 GNF, and this rises to 20000 GNF in the capital Conakry market. As we generate income from the sale of corn, we use it both for our food needs and animal feed. We would like to thank TİKA for a product with high added value for farmers and for their support. We're counting on TİKA to provide more support.”