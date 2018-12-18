The South African mission in Shanghai has informed the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu that the seven South African nationals in Jiangsu Province have completed their detention period and will be released and deported back to South Africa.

The arrangement is that the school that employed the seven as English teachers should provide the return tickets for the flight on which they are to be deported. They are expected to return to South Africa before Friday, 21 December 2018.

The group of seven South Africans includes Ms Tristan-Lee Niemand whose mother, Ms Stacey Lee-Niemand has been informed of the latest positive developments.

The Minister has also been informed that another eight South Africans who have been in distress in Zhejiang Province will be deported on 23 December 2018 and arrangements for their travel will be coordinated as soon as they are released.

The Minister has once again appealed to South Africans planning to travel to China and other countries to ensure they have the correct Visas and required travel documents.

“I am happy that the ordeal is over for the families, again we urge our young people to make sure they have correct documents and to contact the Embassies to verify any information they receive from recruitment agencies”, Sisulu said.

South African diplomats in China will continue to liaise with the schools and local authorities to ensure that all arrangements for their travel are finalized and they are on their way home as soon as possible.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.