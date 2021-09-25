RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Training of Teachers on Assistive Technologies and Interactive Digital Textbooks in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda

Authors:

APO Importer

ICT is a valuable tool for learners with disabilities who are often victims of the digital divide and exclusion from educational opportunities. Inclusive ICT can improve the quality of education they receive by increasing participation and reducing social exclusion. The provision of inclusive ICT for learners with disabilities involves removing barriers and enabling all learners to access the same educational opportunities as their peers.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Under the framework of the Accessible Digital Textbooks project funded by theUN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD), the UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa with partners, particularly the ministries of Education, is supporting training of teachers on the use of Assistive Technologies and Interactive Digital Textbooks in teaching and adapting content to improve learning outcomes in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. The trainings which will be conducted by the Global E-Schools and Communities Initiative (GESCI) are expected to take place from 2 to 10 October 2021.

Recommended articles

The overall objective of this training is to ensure teaching and learning for learners with disabilities is made more inclusive and accommodating, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (2006) and Sustainable Development Goal 4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Two training events have been planned for Special Needs Teachers of Early Years Education

  • Training on Assistive Technologies to ensure inclusive education and access to information for Persons with Disabilities; and
  • Training on the use of interactive Accessible Digital Textbooks in teaching and adapting content to improve learning outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Saga shares reason he is displeased at Nini's return

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Why do you fall asleep after having sex? Here are all the reasons and why it's good

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

For women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you

Trending

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)

Ambassador A.Sidoruk meets Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana

Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of South Africa

U.S. Announces New Support for Public Health in Ghana's Ashanti Region

Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana