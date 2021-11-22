TotalEnergies Supports Libya as a World-Class Player in the Energy Transition

“Libya has the potential to be a key contributor to the international oil balance over the next decade,” stated Pouyanné, noting the country’s untapped oil potential that has yet to be discovered through exploration.

Emphasizing TotalEnergies’ willingness to play a part in the north-African country’s peace and prosperity, Pouyanné highlighted the company’s contributions to providing access to electricity for Libyan citizens to alleviate energy poverty, while facilitating the potential to invest in local capacity building to support the revitalization Libya’s energy sector and economic growth.

“TotalEnergies is reinforcing its partnership with Libya,” Pouyanné said, adding, “I see opportunities and fundamentals of a country blessed with natural resources. I see the strengthening of institutions and many opportunities to work together. Above all, I have faith to do business and work together to build a more sustainable future for the people of Libya.”

Further driving TotalEnergies’ commitment to the energy transition, the event facilitated the signing of an agreement to provide the Libyan national electrical grid with 500 MW of solar energy, while working with the government to decrease gas flaring on all oil operations and committing to the use of renewable energy in the country’s current operational oil fields.

Media files