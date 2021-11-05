T?KA Supports the Namibia Press Agency

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

TİKA Supports the Namibia Press Agency

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided technical equipment to the Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA).

The Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA) has been operating as the national news agency in the Republic of Namibia since 1991 and is responsible for the collection and distribution of international and national news stories.

NAMPA provides its subscribers with news photos and videos on economic, social, cultural, and political issues and makes its news stories and images available to the public on various social media platforms.

The audiovisual equipment such as cameras, computers, and sound systems delivered by TİKA with a ceremony increased NAMPA’s news production capacity and enabled the agency to publish images on various social media platforms and to broadcast live over the Internet.

At the ceremony, Emma Theofelus, Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, and Technology of Namibia, stressed the importance of making information available to the public and thanked TİKA and the people of Turkey for their support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

