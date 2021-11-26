T?KA Held the Basic Firefighting and Tactical First Aid Training for Libyan Firefighters

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

TİKA Held the Basic Firefighting and Tactical First Aid Training for Libyan Firefighters

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), Konya Metropolitan Municipality, and the Paramedics and Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine Association (PARHAD) held the “Basic Firefighting and Tactical First Aid Training” for 20 firefighters from Libya and as part of the Emergency and Disaster Response Training Program (ADAMEP).

20 Libyan firefighters attended the 12-day “Basic Firefighting and Tactical First Aid Training,” which was held in Konya by TİKA, the Fire Department of Konya Metropolitan Municipality, and the Paramedics and Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine Association (PARHAD).

During the training program, the participants were given theoretical and applied training on fire response, search and rescue, response to traffic accidents, occupational safety, and tactical first aid. After the theoretical training, an exercise was conducted successfully under the supervision of expert instructors. A certificate presentation ceremony was held at the Fire Department Training Center of Konya Metropolitan Municipality to present certificates to Libyan firefighters who completed the 12-day theoretical and applied training and the exercise successfully.

Muhamed Tayep, the leader of the team of firefighters from Libya, stated that the firefighting training was very helpful and productive. He thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, TİKA, Konya Metropolitan Municipality, and PARHAD for the program organized.

In his speech at the certificate presentation ceremony, Mustafa Uzbaş, Deputy Mayor of Konya, noted that even though fires, disasters, and emergencies are undesirable events, it is necessary to be prepared for any such event, and that he hoped Libyan firefighters who successfully completed the training would apply their newly acquired knowledge in their country just as successfully. He thanked TİKA for its cooperation in the project. Cevdet İşbitirici, Head of the Fire Department of Konya Metropolitan Municipality, congratulated the participants who completed the training successfully, and thanked TİKA for its contribution to the project.

Some other occupational groups will also be given theoretical and applied training as part of the Emergency and Disaster Response Training Program (ADAMEP), which aims to improve the human resources capacity of partner countries to respond to disasters and emergencies.

