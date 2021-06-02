Time for an Exceptional Summer Well Spent with an Exclusive Global Offer from Jumeirah

With a diverse collection of luxury hotels in sought after locations around the world, ranging from exquisite beachside resorts to extraordinary city chic destinations, a summer of unforgettable dining, personalised experiences and service beyond expectations awaits. Ensuring a summer exceptionally well spent for guests around the world, Jumeirah has launched an exclusive global promotion to help travelers make the most of their time away and spend precious moments with those that matter most. Through Jumeirah Summer Escapes, anyone who books before 30 th June 2021 for stays up until 25 th December 2021 can save up to 15% when staying three nights or more, along with exclusive privileges and further discounts on wellness and dining. Furthermore, children 11 years old and below stay for free and eat with the hotels’ compliments at select restaurants.

Eligible across its global portfolio spanning the Middle East, China, the UK and Europe, guests are invited to experience Jumeirah’s renowned hospitality and exceptional service. From sophisticated luxury at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, its prestigious hotel in the heart of London’s fashionable Knightsbridge that recently underwent a complete transformation, to the Italian Dolce Vita at the exquisite Capri Palace Jumeirah or a sun-soaked Mediterranean escape at the stunning Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, there’s no shortage of amazing destinations to choose from. Guests can also opt for one of Jumeirah’s beachside properties in the UAE, several of which have undergone major renovations and product enhancements such as incredible new pools, as well as introduced innovative dining concepts. These include the introduction of SAL, a hugely popular beach club and restaurant on the Terrace at the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah as well as new Royal Penthouse suite accommodations and a high-end boutique style fitness centre at Jumeirah Al Naseem. Jumeirah Al Qasr has also renovated and refurbished a number of its dining destinations including the stunning Pierchic that sits resplendent on the end of the hotel’s private pier, in addition to launching French Riviera, a poolside sea-facing restaurant that offers mouthwatering flavours of the South of France. Last but not least, guests at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam can enjoy a brand-new family pool.

The Jumeirah Summer Escapes offer includes the following:

Up to 15% off our Jumeirah Flexible Rate when staying for three nights or more

Kids 11 and below stay for free and dine with the hotels’ compliments (select restaurants) when accompanied by their parents.

Resort credit and exclusive Beach Club access when staying in a suite (select hotels)

Access to private temperature-controlled pools

Unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™ (located in Dubai and valid for select hotels)

Use of wellness facilities at Talise Spa and the J-Club (located in Dubai)

Sinbad’s Kids Club access for junior guests

Daily breakfast when booking Jumeirah Summer Escapes with Breakfast

Daily breakfast and lunch or dinner when booking Jumeirah Summer Escapes with Half Board

Complimentary wi-fi to share your special moments

Jumeirah One (https://bit.ly/3paJtKX)members can elevate their Jumeirah Summer Escape with an extra 5% off their stay, a complimentary upgrade and late check-out at 2pm

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts understands that flexibility is key when faced with changing travel restrictions during these uncertain times. With the Jumeirah Summer Escapes promotion, guests are given the option to change or cancel their reservation free of charge, up to 24 hours prior to arrival if the reason is due to COVID-19 restrictions. These include a positive PCR test, cancelled flights or travel ban if you are within your cancellation period. Amendments will be based on the room rate and availability on the new date requested. Confirmation of flight cancellation and positive PCR test will need to be provided. Full details for the cancellation policy are available before you make your reservation.

To find out more about this exclusive global offer, visit www.Jumeirah.com/summerescapes and book your summer retreat at these participating hotels:

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Dubai

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai

Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Dubai

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Jumeirah Living World Trade Centre Residence, Dubai

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Dubai

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, Kuwait

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, London UK

Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, London UK

Jumeirah Frankfurt, Germany

Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa, Mallorca

Capri Palace Jumeirah, Italy

Jumeirah Guangzhou, China

Jumeirah Living Guangzhou, China

Jumeirah Nanjing, China

Jumeirah Himalayas Hotel, China

Stay connected via our social media channels and don’t forget to tag us in your posts#TimeWellSpent.

Images can be viewed here (https://bit.ly/3yUrYmy)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Jumeirah Group.

For more information, please contact: Sara Al Jawi Communications Manager Sara.Aljawi@jumeirah.com

Instagram: @jumeirahgroup @burjalarab @Jumeirahbh @Jumeirahdaralmasyaf @Jumeirahminaasalam @Jumeirahalqasr @Jumeirahalnaseem @Jumeirahcreeksidehotel @Jumeirahemiratestowers @jumeirahsaadiyat @jumeirahzs @zabeelhousethegreens @jumeirahlivingmg @jumeirahmessilahbeach @capripalace @jumeirahportsoller @jumeirahfrankfurt @thecarltontowerjumeirah @jumeirahlh @jumeirahguangzhou @jumeirahnanjing @jumeirahhimalayas

About Jumeirah Group: Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 23 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 12 of its hotels were recently awarded the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.