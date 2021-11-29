TIKA Built Physics and Chemistry Laboratories in a High School in Sudan

Özden noted that the school, where 217 girls study, was highly successful and that they hoped the laboratories built would help the school achieve even greater success. İdris Yasin Abdullah Muhammed, Director of WeDCO, said that these laboratories would help students achieve academic success and acquire knowledge in various branches of science, especially chemistry and physics. Muhammed thanked TİKA for its assistance and noted that the Agency contributed greatly to eliminating deficiencies in various parts of the world, especially in Sudan.