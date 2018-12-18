Today, the United States imposed sanctions on three individuals for their roles in the conflict in South Sudan. Israel Ziv and Obac William Olawo were designated by the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) for being leaders of entities whose actions expanded or extend the conflict in South Sudan. Gregory Vasili was designated by OFAC for actions that have undermined peace, stability, and security in South Sudan. OFAC further designated a total of six entities owned and/or controlled by Ziv and Olawo. The United States is sending a message that the behavior of these persons is unacceptable and contrary to the ongoing and significant U.S. efforts to assist the people of South Sudan and establish a lasting peaceful resolution to the current conflict.

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of those designated by OFAC, that is in the United States or the possession or control of a U.S. person, must be blocked and reported to OFAC. In addition, U.S. persons and persons in the United States are generally prohibited from any dealings with the designated persons, including entities 50 percent or more owned and/or controlled by such persons. Today’s action underscores the United States’ steadfast support for the South Sudanese people. The United States will take forceful action against those who undermine the peace, stability, or security of South Sudan, obstruct the peace process, or are responsible for human rights abuses or other atrocities in South Sudan. The United States recognizes the progress already made on the peace process, and further urges South Sudan’s leaders to honor their commitment to immediately stop the violence and to fully implement the latest peace agreement. The United States will use all available mechanisms to promote a permanent end to the brutal conflict in South Sudan, where millions of civilians have suffered at the hands of military forces, in order to bring peace, freedom, and prosperity to the South Sudanese people. For further information, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release available here: https://home.treasury.go

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.