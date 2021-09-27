RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

The United States and Egypt celebrate success of $8 million Women's Empowerment Project

Authors:

APO Importer

U.S. ChargéD’AffairesNicoleShampaine, Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania AlMashat, Minister of Social Solidarity Dr.NevineElKabbag, President of Egypt’s National Council for Women Dr. MayaMorsy, and UN Women Country Representative Christine Arab celebrated the successful completion of the Safe Cities Free from Violence against Women and Girls project that promotes community-based approaches to address violence against women and girls in Egypt.

U.S. Department of State
U.S. Department of State

During the event, U.S. ChargéD’AffairesNicoleShampainesaid, “The United States invested $8 million in the Safe Cities program, which laid the foundation for policy reforms, service provision, and national advocacyeffortsto criminalize sexual harassment for the first time in Egypt’s history. Byworking to advance women’s economic and social empowerment, the United Statesis committed to helping Egypt build an economically stable, sustainable future.”

Recommended articles

The United States, through USAID, invested $8 million in the Safe Cities project over the past eight years to support Egyptian-led efforts to end violence against women and girls by combating sexual harassment, promoting legislative reforms, strengthening the capacity of public institutions, and improving support mechanisms for survivors of violence against women.

Safe Cities trained more than 3,000 legal, psycho-social, and shelter service providersin responding to violence against women. Safe Cities upgraded four women’s shelters to accommodate more survivors of violence. Over 50,000 women used these services in 2020. The United States and partners supported the Egyptian government’s efforts to criminalize sexual harassment for the first time in Egypt’s history through Presidential Decree Number 50 in 2014, which modified articles in the country’s penal code. The Safe Cities program also established Egypt’s first on-campus Anti-Harassment Unit at Cairo University, implemented three nationwide awareness campaigns that reached nearly 60 million Egyptians, and built two safe spaces for women and girls in Cairo and Giza.

The U.S. government will continue to support women’s empowerment and economic growth in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030. The Safe Cities project is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

Gulder Ultimate Search partners MultiChoice for Season 12. Here’s all you need to know

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Gulder Ultimate Search organizers unveil official release date

BBNaija 2021: Saga shares reason he is displeased at Nini's return

Women Talk Sex: My libido increased crazily during pregnancy, but my partner wouldn’t touch me

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Trending

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

Reventify Announces October Launch of HR Connect

Reventify

TotalEnergies' New President of Exploration and Production to Join Africa Oil Week in Dubai

Africa Oil Week

How solid states beat hard choices - and why the financial sector is implementing all-flash storage

Huawei Enterprise