The Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt meets the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Cairo

His Excellency Pilot Muhammad Manar, Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, met today, Monday, with His Excellency Hisham bin Muhammad Al-Jowder, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, to discuss means of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed the advanced path that characterizes the well-established brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation, joint bilateral coordination and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in all fields, especially the field of aviation, for the good. The benefit to the two brotherly countries and peoples.

His Excellency the Ambassador also invited the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Ministry of Aviation of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, to participate in the sixth session of the Bahrain International Airshow from 9 to 11 November of next year 2022.

