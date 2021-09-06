The International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) is signing with IsDB Group Private Sector entities agreement to boost cooperation in the Food Security Sector

Firstly, aStrategic Partnership Agreement (“SPA”) was signed by H.E. Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet, Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Security (“IOFS”) and Chair of the IFPA Board and H.E. Mr. Oussama Kaissi, the CEO of the Islamic Cooperation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit ("ICIEC"). The SPA aim to enhance cooperation and coordination in providing investment and export credit insurance solutions for intra-OIC agri-food trade compliant with Shariah principles through IFPA's multilateral private sector platform.

Mr. Oussama Kaissi the CEO, ICIEC, commented: “Through IOFS, we are keen to establish a framework for cooperation for promoting best practices among our Member States relating to exchange of knowledge in food and agriculture security and promote "South-South/Triangular Cooperation". On the other hand, IFPA will help in to enabling the penetration of ICIEC trade and investment insurance solutions in the agri-food sector within the OIC Member States.

Secondly, aMemorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) was signed by H.E. Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet, and H.E. Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny, the CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) - the private sector arm of the IsDB Group. The major objective of the MoU is to explore beneficial cooperation between IFPA and ICD in the areas of provision of Islamic finance and investment for agri-food projects, advisory services and technical assistance following principles of Shariah to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of agri-food private enterprises under the IFPA portfolio. In addition, ICD and IFPA intend to promote agri-food projects that relate to the use of Islamic finance including Sukuk and other investment opportunities and potential transactions of mutual interest.

Mr. Ayman Sejiny the CEO, ICD said "ICD and IFPA are keen to explore the possibility of identifying and promoting agri-food projects that relate tothe use of Islamic Finance in our member states. This includes co-marketing activities, finding sources of financing such as Sukuk and other Islamic Finance instruments”.

Finally, another Partnership Agreement (“PA”) was signed byH.E. Mr. Yerlan A. Baidaulet and H.E. Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (“ITFC”).This PA reaffirms the trust the parties have in their partnership and defines the framework for future cooperation between the entities.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol the CEO, ITFC said: “ITFC and IFPA will partner to provide access to financing for SMEs. The financing which will be extended through local banks is designed for private sector companies in the Agri-food chain in selected OIC Member Countries.”

H.E. Sheikh Bilal Khan, the Director General and CEO of IFPA appreciated these great partnerships with all IsDB Group private sector entities. IFPA will work closely with IsDB Group bodies to attract Islamic finance, investment funds, Takaful insurance and other Islamic instruments to develop inward investments and outward export potential of small and medium businesses as well as the mega projects of the OIC agri-food industry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group).

About ICIEC: The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, with export credit and investment insurance mandate. ICIEC was established in 1994 as a multilateral institution to strengthen the economic relations between member countries of the OIC. ICIEC’s vision is to be recognized as the preferred enabler of trade and investment for sustainable economic development in Member Countries. Its mission is to facilitate trade and investment between itsMember Countries and the world by providing Shariah-compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org

Follow Us on Social Media: Twitter: @ ICIEC_IDB LinkedIn: ICIEC Facebook: @ICIEC.IsDB YouTube: ICIEC.IsDB

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD): The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies, and encouraging cross border investments. ICD is Rated A2’ by Moody’s, ‘A-’ by S&P and, A+ by Fitch. ICD establishes and strengthens cooperation and partnership relationships with an aim to establish joint or collective financing. ICD also applies financial technology (Fintech) to make financing more efficient and comprehensive.

For more information, visit: www.ICD-PD.org

About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC): The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC Member Countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$58 billion to OIC Member Countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for the Member Countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC Member Countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in Member Countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

Contact us: Twitter: @ITFCCORP Facebook: @ITFCCORP Linkedin: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Tel: +966 12 646 8337 Fax: +966 12 637 1064 E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org

Media files