The European Union supports humanitarian activities in South Sudan

In addition, the funding will also support the Logistics Cluster, which serves as a coordination body that provides logistics support to the humanitarian community through the facilitation of key logistical services. These services include transportation of humanitarian cargo, warehousing, operational information management, logistics preparedness and representation at decision-making forums.

“UNHAS and the Logistics Cluster allow humanitarian organizations to reach the most remote areas of South Sudan, ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most. This would not be possible without the support from donors like the European Union” says Matthew Hollingworth, WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan.

South Sudan is currently facing its highest levels of food insecurity since the country declared independence ten years ago, with 60 percent of the population increasingly hungry and 1.4 million children and 500,000 pregnant and lactating women malnourished.

This contribution is a top-up from the original allocation that the European Union designated for WFP’s operations in South Sudan this year, increasing the total amount to EUR 7.5 million. The European Union is a long-standing partner of WFP in South Sudan and has contributed a total of €95.5 million to WFP’s activities over the past five years.