The EU-IOM Joint Initiative Concludes a Regional Forum on Safe and Dignified Return and Sustainable Reintegration in North Africa

“The Kingdom of Morocco, in the framework of implementing its international obligations and in line with the objectives of the National Immigration and Asylum Policy that was adopted in 2013 under royal directives, has been working on developing measures and procedures for a voluntary return programme for migrants who decided to return voluntarily to their countries of origin and accompany them to facilitate their reintegration according to a humanitarian and comprehensive approach. This is in close coordination with the diplomatic missions of their countries in Morocco and with IOM’s support,” stated the Delegation of the Kingdom of Morocco to the forum.

“The implementation of voluntary return and reintegration assistance programmes require the participation of different actors, including migrants, civil society and local governments. Return and reintegration can contribute to local, national and regional development in the return countries. This is an example of South-South cooperation.”

The participants explored an array of issues around safe and dignified return and sustainable reintegration in North Africa. The forum discussed IOM’s ‘Integrated Approach to Reintegration’ and how reintegration could contribute to good migration governance in North Africa and neighboring regions.

The new IOM policy on the full spectrum of return, readmission and reintegration as well as case studies on strengthening reintegration mechanisms in Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and in North Africa were also presented and discussed.

“IOM is looking forward to further engagement with national governments in North Africa to help align the rights-based return management with sustainable development initiatives including sustainable reintegration,” concludes IOM Regional Director for the Middle East, and North Africa, Carmela Godeau.

The event was organized in the framework of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in North Africa and with support from the EU-IOM Knowledge Management Hub.

