The Carlton Tower Jumeirah opens in Knightsbridge following complete transformation

Aaron Kaupp, Regional Vice President of London Properties, Jumeirah Frankfurt and General Manager of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our valued guests following a significant investment and a complete renovation of the hotel, with new rooms, restaurant offerings, spa and lobby entrance. This landmark opening is set against the backdrop of a pandemic, which has seen the world and our beloved industry face extreme difficulty. The Carlton Tower Jumeirah will be a beacon of hope during a very difficult time for us all. We will once more be the place to be seen, a cornerstone for the local London community, as well as a leader of luxury hospitality in the world.”

Located overlooking the world-famous Sloane Street and key London landmarks, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah is a modern classic and sophisticated destination with a rich history. The hotel maintains its world-renowned reputation for first class service and meticulous attention to detail, and has been reinvented for a new generation of discerning guests.

The five-star property originally opened in 1961 as London’s first tower hotel and was celebrated for being the tallest in London at the time. The Carlton Tower was the epitome of glamour: the place to see and be seen, where international stars came to stay and Chelsea socialites flocked to play. Originally designed by Henry End, also responsible for the interiors of the Plaza Hotel in New York, the hotel is now transformed by esteemed interior and architecture design studio ‘1508 London’. The design practice has drawn on the hotel’s glamorous heritage and location to create a modern classic with a timeless, refined interior and sense of grandeur. Respectful of the building’s original, clean modernist style, 1508 London has layered the eclectic mix of the architecture of the surrounding mansion blocks and homes, adding soft curved edges, pops of bright colour and organic inspired forms throughout. The hotel’s enviable position overlooking Cadogan Gardens, the private gardens designed in 1804, is further reflected throughout the hotel, reminding guests of their unique access to this covetable green space and tennis courts, normally only open to residents.

Rooms and Suites

The 186 beautifully appointed guest rooms have all been renovated to the highest standard, designed to offer a sense of tranquillity with an emphalsis on light and space. Almost 50% of the keys at The Carlton Tower are suites, reflecting the hotel patrons’ historical preference for increased space and longer stays. 87 of the rooms and suites have the fantastic benefit of a balcony, taking advantage of the stunning views across London. Combining a modernist aesthetic with minimal style, the accommodations feature textured wall panelling, furnishings in softer forms and accents in a warm colour palette influenced by British heritage hues in deep blue, green and maroon as well as floor to ceiling marble bathrooms with toiletries by Grown Alchemist. Newly created is the Royal Suite, the hotel’s most exclusive residence featuring three bedrooms with the option to privatise the entire floor for the utmost in security and discretion.

Arrival and Public Spaces

Heralding its arrival and marking the hotel’s position as an important modernist building in London at its opening was the commissioning of a large external sculpture by Dame Elisabeth Frink (1930-1993), a sculptor at the beginning of her career in 1961 and now acknowledged as one of the most important English artists of her era. This sculpture has been retained and restored, a highlight of the ‘porte cochere’ entranceway that continues to the redesigned turntable glass doors. Through these doors the design echoes a classical British grand hall with the creation of a striking double-height space. Within it is suspended a bespoke fluted chandelier which incorporates an abstract interpretation of a chrysanthemum, inspired by Cadogan Gardens’ history as a botanical garden. Accessed from the lobby is ‘The Chinoiserie’, the hotel’s much-loved all-day dining area, now transformed with an elegant and light design. With the innovative Cake-o’clock concept serving patisserie all day, as well as a wide range of international favourites and an extensive beverage list, this lounge will reclaim its rightful place in Knightsbridge’s social scene. Additionally, a newly created lobby bar offers a refined experience in glamorous surrounds.

Al Mare Restaurant

The hotel’s destination restaurant ‘Al Mare’ offers a sophisticated, welcoming dining experience imbued with all the charms of Italian cuisine, both familiar and luxurious. The restaurant allows a convivial, gastronomic experience, taking guests on a journey through Italy and features a theatre kitchen, private dining room and al fresco dining. The hotel’s Executive Chef and Al Mare’s Head Chef is Italian native Marco Calenzo, who joined the hotel from Zuma where he was Executive Chef. Prior to this Marco worked for Four Seasons Hotels internationally as well as the Lanesborough in London.

The Peak Fitness Club & Spa

The hotel’s famous health club ‘The Peak Fitness Club & Spa’ is set across three floors and has been completely redesigned. New treatment rooms have been created at the Talise Spa on the second floor and the swimming pool area revitalised. This pool is London’s largest in a hotel with natural daylight and its bright interior is complemented by views through its double height glass ceiling, lined with poolside cabanas for relaxation. Additionally, The Peak offers studio classes, and a gym featuring bespoke ‘Technogym’ equipment on the ninth floor, which overlooks The Peak’s light-filled cafe with breath-taking panoramic views across the capital. With its new design and features as well as a strictly limited membership, The Peak looks set to retake its position at the forefront of London’s luxury wellness world.

COVID-19 Considerations

Following government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah will offer the impeccable service for which it is known, positioning the reception discreetly to one side, with thermal imaging cameras, to minimise service and congestion in the foyer. All bedrooms have windows that open to allow natural ventilation, and the hotel’s public spaces will adhere to regulations, including the appropriate PPE for restaurant and hotel personnel.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Jumeirah Group.

For further information or imagery, please contact: Eliot Sandiford Director of Communications Tel. +44 (0)20 7235 1234 Mob. +44 (0)7799 138881 Email Eliot.Sandiford@jumeirah.com

Room rates: From £540 including VAT Please visit the website for more information here (https://bit.ly/3os5c0z) Follow on Instagram @thecarltontowerjumeirah

About Jumeirah Group: Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 23 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 12 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.www.Jumeirah.com

About 1508 London: Established in 2010, 1508 are a London-based design studio, specialising in private residential, hospitality and multi-unit developments. Their expertise extends across all stages of design and construction; from feasibility studies, planning applications, conceptual and detailed design through to monitoring construction on-site, procurement, dressing and hand-over, ensuring each project is finished to the highest level of quality.

Media files