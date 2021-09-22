The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, underscores policy commitments on Africa

We were delighted to see that some of the recommendations discussed by the Chair of the Board and the President with the Canada Africa Growth Coalition are reflected in Prime Minister Trudeau’s platform.

Last year the Chamber was pleased to feature in the Prime Minister’s visit to Ethiopia coinciding with the 33rd African Union Summit, as well as during engagements in Senegal. In Addis Ababa, Mr. Trudeau recognized the hard work of Canadian businesses across Africa and announced a new MoU of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

‘’As a non-partisan and non-governmental Not-for-Profit, we are proud to do our part accelerating trade and investment between Canada and African markets. We stand committed in supporting these objectives for Africa,’’ said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board, speaking from the organization’s Accra location.

‘’We are honoured to have engaged with candidates from across the aisle on their invitation to us,’’ added Garreth Bloor, the President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, speaking from its Toronto office.

‘’We stand ready to support anyone advancing accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment and are delighted to see the spotlight on this agenda during recent weeks, as reported in the Canadian media.’’

For all interested in Canada-Africa affairs and the enormous trade and investment opportunities, the key event in the Canada-Africa Chamber calendar is Africa Accelerating 2021 . The online-and-live international information exchange forum from October 26-28 is focused on Canada’s Vital Role as a Committed Partner in Africa's Economic Restart afterCOVID-19 .

Virtual participation is complimentary. Read more (https://bit.ly/3AxRe2d)

