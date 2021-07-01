The Benefits of the Passing of Nigeria's Petroleum Industry Bill Will be Top of the Agenda at African Energy Week 2021

“For 13 years, our oil and natural gas industry pushed and waited for this moment. Passing the Petroleum Industry Bill lays the foundation for a stronger, efficient and attractive energy industry in Nigeria.” Declared NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber

“What we must do, is make this legislation work for Nigerian companies and foreign companies in the energy sector. I believe that this Bill will make the Nigerian energy sector competitive again and you will see rig counts go up. Nigeria will out-innovate, out-produce, and out-compete those who counted out or bet against its the oil and natural gas industry. We will showcase the opportunities at Africa Energy Week in Cape Town” Concluded Ayuk.

By uniting both African global stakeholders in one exclusive networking event, AEW 2021 will be the place to explore post-PIB opportunities in Nigeria. H.E. Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum, has already confirmed his attendance at AEW 2021, and will lead a Nigerian delegation to AEW 2021 including executives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Department of Petroleum Resources. The passing of the PIB represents an historic moment in Nigeria’s energy sector, and AEW 2021, representing the only Africa-focused energy event taking place in Africa in 2021, serves to promote and enhance the significant opportunities that will be sure to follow.

