The African Energy Chamber Commends Industry Leaders Sasol and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) on their Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Natural Gas Development

With their extensive experience across the entire energy value chain in South Africa, both Sasol and the CEF will be key drivers of growth regarding natural gas in southern Africa. With natural gas serving as the ideal transitionary resource in the shift to cleaner energy sources, the MoU will not only enhance South Africa’s energy growth, but drive Africa’s energy transition.

“Sasol and the CEF have demonstrated the value of industry integration and strategic partnerships in accelerating Africa’s energy growth. With natural gas becoming an increasingly valuable resource in southern Africa, and South Africa aggressively pursuing job creation opportunities, power generation solutions, and cleaner energy sources, both Sasol and the CEF are making significant progress in ensuring these objectives are fulfilled. The AEC congratulates both Sasol and the CEF for the signing of this MoU and we are excited to see what the future holds for South Africa’s gas industry,” state NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.