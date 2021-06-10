The 2nd China-Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo 15-24 June 2021

Following the success of the 1 st edition of this Trade Digital Expo in 2020 and with the aim to strengthen connectivity and further improve the economic and trade ties between China and MENA and boost industry vitality amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) , in cooperation withthe China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) , will be hosting the second edition of China - Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo , from15 th to 24 th June 2021.

Organized by the CCOIC, the exhibition is intended to rebuild a two-way supply chain to help connect buyers and suppliers. In particular, the exhibition is targeted at MENA businesses wanting to find reliable suppliers or those looking to invest in China.

This virtual exhibition will be held on the digital platform GTW-VE, an online exhibition platform designed and developed by MIE Group, will see the support of 1,000+ companies from Consumer goods, Home Decoration, Building materials, Automobile and accessories, Hardware, Infrastructure, Construction, Food Agriculture, Trade in services and many more.

One of the main highlights of this ten-day event are B2B matchmakings where officials, industry leaders, businessmen, key-players, experts, and innovators gather and meet to interact and share their insights about the market, trade and investment opportunities. Each matchmaking meeting will focus on specific industrial sectors as follows:

15thJune: InfrastructureandCapacityCooperation

16thJune: Agriculture and Food

17thJune: HomeDecorationandBuildingMaterials

21stJune: TextileandClothing

22ndJune: ConsumerProducts

23rdJune: Special Session (China – Turkey)

A Digital Trade Bridge Between China and MENA Countries

COVID-19 has shed a massive and severe impact on global business around the world. CCPIT hosts this online digital exhibition in its aim to alleviate the impact of the pandemic crisis and assist enterprises to maintain and develop their business in Middle East and North Africa. It also takes advantage of the internet technology to meet the trade demand of China and MENA countries and advance the economic and trade relations between them.

Special Launching of “The 50 th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Diplomatic Relations Between China and Turkey

During the events, a special B2B matchmaking between China and Turkey will be held to help Turkish enterprises expand their business into the Chinese market. This coincides with the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The session will look to continuously push forward the China-Turkey economic and trade relations to a wider area and a higher level of commitment.

Digital Display and Precise B2B Matchmaking

Digital exhibitions will play a vital role in resuming productions and facilitating trade in the long run. The Expo will set up an online digital exhibition venue where service providers can display their products and services. Exhibitors are permitted to showcase their products through vivid, live broadcasting video meetings, while webinars can also be conducted via the online platform. Through big data matchmaking and intelligent search engine, precise B2B matching between buyers and sellers will be easy to accomplish, while buyer’s purchase information will be automatically recommended to corresponding exhibitors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC).

Media Contact: China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) Ms. Zhou Xuan: +86-10-82217251 Email address: zhouxuan@ccoic.cn Mobile: +86 188 1098 2800(WhatsApp)

For more information, please log on towww.globaltradeweek.com/ccpit2021

About CCPIT: Founded in 1952, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) is a national foreign trade and investment promotion agency.

The major responsibilities of the CCPIT includes:

• Implementation of relevant major national development strategies to promote foreign trade, bilateral investment and economic and technological cooperation

• Carry forward business collaboration with overseas trade promotion counterparts

• Receive overseas high-end trade and economic delegations

• Organize Chinese trade and economic delegations to visit foreign countries

• Manage overseas trade exhibitions organized by Chinese agencies

• Participate in affairs of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and World Expo on behalf of the Chinese government

• Hold or organize Chinese companies to attend trade and economic exhibitions, forums, fairs and other international conferences

• Represent domestic industry and commerce in the field of foreign trade, and involve in the formulation of trade and economic policies and rules, foreign trade negotiation and making of international commercial rules

• Carry out legal consulting, commercial conciliation, trade and maritime arbitration

• Sign and issue certificates of origin for export products and other certificates and documents related to foreign trade

• Provide intellectual property services such as patent application, trademark registration, litigation and rights safeguarding

• Organize industries and enterprises to cope with trade disputes

• Provide trade and economic information, training services, etc.

About CCOIC: The China Chamber of International Commerce or CCOIC was established in 1988 with the approval of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. Affiliated to China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), CCOIC is a nationwide Chamber of Commerce comprised of enterprises, groups and other business organizations that are engaged in international commercial activities across China.

CCOIC adopts a membership system, and its main responsibilities include:

• Promoting economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries

• Reflecting interest appeal of enterprises to international organizations and government departments of China and foreign countries on behalf of Chinese business community

• Participating in constitution and promotion of international trade rules

• Facilitating enterprises to participate in international competition and cooperation

• Safeguarding legitimate rights of its members, and actively advocating social responsibility and public welfare among business circles.

With the aim of building a hub-like Chamber of Commerce, CCOIC has institutional cooperation with other business associations from home and abroad and provides services for its members and other enterprises including international exchange, industrial cooperation, legal advice, market information, exhibition planning, project investment and training.