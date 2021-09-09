TECNO's CAMON series to be the first to release MediaTek's latest Helio G96 chips in the African market

TECNO is the premium brand from TRANSSION Holdings dedicated to bringing innovative camera technologies and stylish designs. Its CAMON series has been known for its photography feats, having broken a Guinness World Record and collaborating with international partners like National Geographic previously. MediaTek’s latest chip offering will combine with TECNO’s AI Vision Optimization Solution (TAIVOS) to create smoother, sharper and clearer photos and videos for the digitally native generation.

MediaTek Helio G96 SoC ensures premium everyday user experiences with its support for 120Hz displays with up to FullHD+ resolution for notably smoother scrolling of webpages and animations in apps, in addition to photo and video support. It can now support up to 64MP main cameras, a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, a Camera Control Unit (CCU) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technologies.

About TECNO: TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-Mobile.com .