TECNO's CAMON 18 Premier Certificated by T�V Rheinland for Low Blue Light of Eye Protection and Safe Fast-charge System

TÜVRheinlandisaworldleaderinlaboratorytestingandproductcertificationaccordingtoISO,IEC,andotherinternationalstandards.TheTÜVRheinlandeyecomfortcertificationisaccreditedbyTÜVRheinlandforavarietyofrelevanttechnologiesincludinglowbluelightandphotobiologicalsafetyforsmartphones. As a TÜV Rheinland’s Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certificated products, the CAMON 18 Premier can shift the peak of blue light outside the range of 415nm-455nm where it’s considered to be the strongest and potentially the most dangerous blue light wavelengths, to provide comfort for your eyes all day long and reduce overall power consumption. To make sure that no compromises were made to the display of the CAMON 18 Premier, wide color gamut testing was conducted to ensure that users can enjoy both low blue light for eye protection and vivid colors.

Besides the eye protection from Low Blue Light, a safe fast-charging system will provide consumers a worry-free smartphone experience with fast, efficient, and reliable charging while sustain the battery life. With 33W flash charge, the CAMON 18 Premier promises more than 64% in just half an hour and a full charge in under 68 minutes.

TECNO is a rising star of international smartphone brand designed to serve young consumers from global emerging markets who are never stop perusing better opportunities of future. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for those progressive individuals, giving them stylishly designed products that inspires them to uncover a world of possibilities.

