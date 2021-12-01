TECNO Shared Recent Breakthroughs in Mobile Camera Technologies: RGBW/ G+P, Sensor Shift and Telescopic Lens

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

TECNO (www.TECNO-mobile.com), a premium smartphone brand focusing on global emerging markets, outlined its latest technologies and achievements at a webinar entitled “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk (https://bit.ly/3xNgscr)”. The event was organized with Counterpoint. Webinar speakers addressed developments on mobile imaging technology.

TECNO,highlighted its advances in dark complexion imaging and recent breakthroughs regarding light sensitivity, image and video stabilization, zoom and high-resolution – powered by technologies such as RGBW and G+P, Sensor Shift and Telescopic Lens.

TECNO is Leading the Imaging Technology Innovation Trend

TECNO believes that by Q1 2022 it will have products on the market that will allow users to take studio-quality photos and videos without professional skills. New generation smartphones will enable users to create revolutionary expressive content with distinctive traits which is beyond the capability of traditional mobile cameras.

To achieve these breakthroughs, larger sensor sizes, image and video stabilization, high-frequency anti-shaking capabilities, and continuous lossless zoom will be focuses.

“Leading edge cameras is one of the pillars supporting TECNO’s success in global emerging markets. With ‘Stop at Nothing’ as our brand spirit, our team at TECNO Image Technology is continuously innovating to achieve breakthroughs in mobile imaging technologies,” said Li Jiangtao, Senior Director of TECNO Imaging Product and Head of TAIVOS™ Lab, “Looking ahead, TECNO continues to strive for excellence in AI-enhanced algorithms and software, as well as hardware specifications, to deliver cutting-edge imaging performance.”

TECNO shared several recent achievements in Mobile Camera Technology:

Significant progress in light sensitivity: Cameras on future TECNO phones in 2022 will be powered by a self-developed RGBW sub-pixel rendering algorithm that increases the light captured by the CMOS sensor by 60%. Light intake will be further enhanced by 30% thanks to the G+P (glass + plastic) lens technology, resulting in an overall 200% increase and bringing a revolutionary low-light imaging experience to consumers.

First Android phone to integrate Sensor Shift: TECNO also plans to release its Sensor Shift technology (https://bit.ly/3rxlVmq) in 2022, making itself the first mobile phone brand in Android system to do so. Sensor Shift is an image stabilization technology that uses sensor movements instead of lens movements to compensate for vibrations. In the future, the control accuracy of TECNO’s Sensor Shift will reach 350% of the current level with further algorithm optimization. Then, consumers will be able to take studio-quality photos with more stability.

Concept Phone with a telescopic lens in Q1 2022: The telescopic lens has the advantage of large aperture and continuous lossless zoom. Consumers will benefit from better quality for profile and telephotograph, as well as its multi-purpose functionality. Moreover, compressed back focal length (BFL) design with motorized stretchable lenses will significantly reduce the thickness of the phone, integrating consumer’ demands for simple appearance and high performance. TECNO’s concept phone with a telescopic lens (https://bit.ly/3lnU0le) will come out in Q1 2022.

TECNO is renowned as the industry leader and standard setter for dark complexion imaging. It is a leader in emerging markets, to empower consumers to express their lifestyles through imaging innovation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

