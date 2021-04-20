TECNO mobile launches the new-gen Spark 7P for Gen Z with cutting-edge innovations

The Spark 7P brings comprehensive updates on its exceeding visual performance. Users can enjoy the smooth, snappy, and refreshing experience with a 6.8 inch clear screen at a blazing-fast 90Hz refresh rate. The 6.8 inch edge to edge display is also equipped with ample room to navigate through multiple applications with prompt accessibility to different functions, that too within paramount time. Users also earn the privilege of experiencing the new technology of the 90Hz refresh rate at this accessible price.

Spark 7P’s ingenious 16MP AI Triple Camera is an additional compelling feature that will enable the new breed of innovational youth, to capture every minuet detail of their busy lives through acute technological advances ensuring no occasion goes a miss be that day or night. The newly added AI lens enables users to take striking portraits even in the most dimmest of surroundings. With its shallow depth of field, the super night mode helps capture exclusive moments most effortlessly with exemplified images, enabling the users to always see their world in the brightest of lights. The 16MP AI Triple Camera is also accompanied by Smile Snapshot,powered by the AI Portrait which incorporates facial recognition intelligence allowing the users to capture that perfect smile or a glimpsing moment in an instant. Meanwhile, Video Bokeh, natural Video Beautify and a Slow Motion shooting at 240fps provide the current, technologically savvy generation the chance to channel their inner photographer through these intelligently adapted and enjoyable features.

An all-new 2.0GHz, Octa-core processor and dedicated 820MHz graphics unit, SPARK 7P benchmarks at twice the speed of the previous generation. Animations are smoother, Apps load quicker, and photos are sharper, helping connect with the world around Gen Z faster than ever before.

128/64GB ROM + 4GB RAM memory and 5000mAh battery enable the Spark 7P long-lasting storage and power.It promises fewer lags, fewer prompts about “Storage Almost Full” and more space for snapping as many photographs as you need. The 5000mAh battery holds the exceptional capability of retaining power on your phone for 14 days without any recharging. Gone are the days when the users have to run around the street panicking and trying to find a charging station, because SPARK 7P just never goes off easily.

Other highlighted feature s packed the competitive smartphone including:

Bluetooth Audio Share 2.0: With the newly updated Bluetooth Audio Share 2.0, users will be able to share their music and get the party started whenever and wherever its convenient for their friends and family to join in the fun.

Dirac Stereo Sound Effect: Meticulous acoustic measurement allows users to play audios and video with acute clarity alongside providing them with a unified and much more enjoyable cinematic experience where both sound and picture are of optimal quality.

The new HiOS 7.5: the Auto Dark Theme peculiarity allows users to customize settings so to transition from bright to dark theme once night falls. With the help from Instant Chat Bubble, users don’t need to switch between Apps. All one would do is, press the bubble to start a conversation from a friend and continue communicating to another. With App Twin, social media fans can run two social accounts simultaneously and switch between different platforms fast and smoothly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

Media files