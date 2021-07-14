'Tear down inequalities' to end COVID pandemic: UNAIDS

“We are 40 years into the fight against HIV. Both the successes and the failures have taught us that we cannot prepare for or defeat a pandemic unless we tear down inequalities, promote people-centered, rights-based approaches and work together with communities to reach everyone in need”,saidUNAIDSchiefWinnieByanyima.

Startling statistics

Studies from England and South Africa have found that the risk of dying from COVID-19 among people living with HIVis doublethat of the general population. In sub-Saharan Africa, home to 67percent of people living with HIV, less thanthree percenthavereceivedevenone dose of a COVID-19 vaccineto date. At the same time, HIV prevention and treatment services are eluding key populations, as well as children and adolescents. “We have failed to learn the lessons of HIV when millions were denied life-saving medicines and died because of inequalities in access”,saidMs.Byanyima.

Global South ‘incrisis’

As rich countries and corporations hold on tightly to thelucrativemonopoly of producingand deliveringCOVID-19 supplies,millions of lives in the developing world arein the balance, due to lack of access. This is severelyimpactingthe world as health systems in developing countries become overwhelmed, such as in Uganda, where football stadiums are being turned into makeshift hospitals. “Rich countries in Europe are preparing to enjoy the summer as their populations have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines, while the global South is in crisis”, said Ms.Byamyima.

Key populations

The new UNAIDS reportillustrateshow COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions have badly disrupted HIV testing, with many countriesshowingsteep drops in HIV diagnoses, referrals to care services, and HIV treatment initiations.

Some1.5 million new HIV infectionsrecorded last yearwere predominantly amongtransgender women, sex workers,gay men,intravenousdrugusers, and theirsexual partners–key populationsthat accountfor65percentofthe world’s infections. Thesepopulationsalsoaccounted for 93percentof new HIV infections outsidesub-Saharan Africa, and 35percentwithin. However,in most countries, they remain marginalized and largelyunable to accessHIV services.

Children more vulnerable

WhileHIV testing and treatment havebeen scaled up massively over the past 20 years, servicegapsremainmuch larger for children than for adults, according to the report. Last year, treatment coverage was 74percentfor adults but just 54percentfor children–leaving some800,000in the lurch. Moreover, many children were not tested for HIV at birth and remain unaware of their HIV status, making it difficult to find and care for them. “This is totally unacceptable”, said the top UNAIDS official.

Poor at back of line

Poverty and lack of schooling are also formidable barriers to health and HIV services. The report shows how family planning services for women and voluntary medical male circumcision for men and boys,are much less likely to be accessed by people living in poverty. They arealso a driver ofmigration, which severely impactsaccess to HIV services and puts lives in danger as migrants flee conflict and poverty insearchof safety and economic security.“Billionaires are sailing their yachts in the same Mediterranean waters that migrants are drowning in”,saidthe UNAIDS chief. “How can we stand by and let this be the “new normal”.

