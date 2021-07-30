Team Qhubeka NextHash back in action in the Basque Country

Sander Armée, Carlos Barbero, Kilian Frankiny, and Bert-Jan Lindeman will be testing their legs out on the course for Team Qhubeka NextHash. They will be supported by the young, dynamic talents of Connor Brown, Dylan Sunderland, and Emil Vinjebo.

Our team for Circuito de Getxo will see Giacomo Nizzolo join our squad, replacing Emil Vinjebo. Placing second at last year's edition of the race, the European Champion will be looking to emulate his previous performance and possibly finishing one step higher.

Alex Sans Vega- Sports Director

"We have a hard weekend of racing coming up. The Basque country, while beautiful, will definitely test our riders. The San Sebastian World Tour race is a very tough race, followed by Circuito de Getxo. In Sebastian, the riders will have the freedom to ride, test their abilities, and see where they are as we start the second part of the season.

We are coming into Getxo with the ambition of winning the race, after Giacomo Nizzolo's second place last year. The whole team will be committed to working and achieving this goal."

Giacomo Nizzolo- Rider

"Getxo is a one-day race I am looking forward to testing myself for the second part of the season. Last year, I had a good result, picking up second, so it will be nice to test myself and go deep and see where I am in the one-day races."

Squad- Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa

Sander Armée Carlos Barbero Kilian Frankiny Bert-Jan Lindeman Connor Brown Dylan Sunderland Emil Vinjebo

Squad- Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa

Giacomo Nizzolo Sander Armée Carlos Barbero Kilian Frankiny Bert-Jan Lindeman Connor Brown Dylan Sunderland

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Team Qhubeka NextHash.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth(Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701710 or +31625739033

About Team Qhubeka NextHash: Team Qhubeka NextHashis a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka NextHash(formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.

Media files