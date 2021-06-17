Team Qhubeka ASSOS welcomes Resello as Acronis #CyberFit Cloud Distribution Partner

“As a cycling team at the pinnacle of the sport we are a high-performance sporting organisation, but it’s our unique purpose that sets us apart as we race to change lives with bicycles.

“As an organization that races across the globe over 250 days a year we are constantly in motion; and by working together with Acronis and their distribution partner Resello, we have a great shared opportunity to showcase the ultimate in integrated data protection and cybersecurity solutions (https://bit.ly/3wDIc1Y).

“Our team is underpinned by the philosophy of Ubuntu – I am because we are – and this valued partnership is yet another opportunity to highlight the platform that our team is able to provide in making a meaningful, positive, impact in the world,” said Douglas Ryder, founder of Team Qhubeka ASSOS.

Ronan McCurtin, Acronis VP Europe, Turkey and Israel, said: “Professional cycling is a high-performance sport where the whole team has to work together to maximize results such as the victories achieved during the Giro d’Italia, just as cyber protection requires an integrated solution to provide superior protection. That is why we are very excited to welcome Resello as our latest Acronis #CyberFit Cloud Distribution Partner. We are proud to support Team Qhubeka ASSOS to achieve success together.”

As Africa’s only UCI WorldTour team, Team Qhubeka ASSOS races for something greater than just victories. Their long-standing partnership with the Qhubeka Charity and its #BicyclesChangeLives campaign ensures people in Africa move forward with the help of a bicycle, improving access to schools, clinics and jobs. Moving forward Qhubeka and Acronis will also further collaborate on providing schoolchildren in South Africa with bicycles through the Acronis Cyber Foundation Schools Initiative.

“As a cloud services distributor we are very excited to work together with Team Qhubeka ASSOS and Acronis to progress and achieve wins together. Resello’s mission is to make “as-a-service” easy to understand, manage and sell. The more successful our partners are, the more successful we are. I guess in that sense we follow the same Ubuntu philosophy as Team Qhubeka ASSOS,” said Harald Nuij, Managing Director at Resello. “Qhubeka ASSOS uses their service course in The Netherlands as their base of operations from which they support their riders challenging for wins and achieving victories all over Europe. Similarly, as a Pan-European cloud services distributor we support partners and their customers all over Europe in achieving success with data protection and cybersecurity solutions such as Acronis Cyber Cloud,” Harald Nuij added.

As part of the Acronis #CyberFit Sports partnership Resello will provide Team Qhubeka ASSOS with the award-winning Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud (https://bit.ly/3iOR4Oe). This unique machine intelligence (MI) powered solution integrates data protection with cybersecurity (https://bit.ly/3xuAKpS), which helps prevent cyberattacks. Acronis Cyber Protect uniquely combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery, and analysis needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts. Acronis technology is designed to address the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of modern organizations at the highest levels of business and competitive sport.

“We have enjoyed a great partnership with Acronis for many years now, and we look forward to seeing what victories come next for Team Qhubeka ASSOS,” concluded Harald Nuij, Managing Director at Resello.

Acronis #TeamUp Program for managed service providers

Acronis is also proud to announce that its #CyberFit Sports (www.Acronis.sport) program is open tomanaged service providers (MSPs) (https://bit.ly/2SxVcr9)who are invited to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class sports properties on behalf of Acronis and enjoy a rich world of sports benefits and brand exposure.

MSPs are invited to review the #TeamUp program and apply to become an official #CyberFit Delivery Partner at https://bit.ly/3gVSnID

About Acronis: Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

About Resello: Resello is a ‘cloud native’ distributor and Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider. Our automation platform accelerates digital transformation and helps MSPs, VARs, System Integrators, ISVs and other IT resellers run a successful cloud business. It enables partners to manage customers and provision products and usage all in one place, including productivity and security cloud solutions such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Azure, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, and Vade for M365. Founded in 2013, Resello supports partners in 40+ countries in Europe from their offices in Zwolle (the Netherlands) and Eschborn (Germany).

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

