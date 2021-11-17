RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

SWIFT African Regional Conference 2021: Africa's premier financial services event

Authors:

APO Importer

This year, the financial community can look forward to the 27th edition of the SWIFT (SWIFT.com) African Regional Conference (ARC), taking place virtually on 23-24 November 2021. Due to the global pandemic, this event has shifted to a digital experience for the African community, making it easier than ever to be part of Africa’s premier financial services conference.

SWIFT
SWIFT

“We plan to bring together financial services professionals, market infrastructures, international corporations and technology partners from over 55 countries across Africa and beyond, to network and do business, learn about the latest trends and shape the future of the financial industry.” Says Sido Bestani, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey, India & Africa – SWIFT

Recommended articles

This year’s conference will look at Africa’s digital economy, ‘where finance and fintech reconnect’ and will deep dive into topics such as payments, trade, technology, financial inclusion, data, and innovation. The two-day event will place emphasis on boosting Africa’s economy post pandemic, opportunities stemming from mass digitisation, increasing intra-African trade, and the importance of understanding your customer in this changing landscape. The extraordinary line-up of sessions include industry speakers from across Africa.

Confirmed speakers include:

Robert Besseling, Founder and CEO, Pangea-RiskSayonara El Asmar, Chief Operations Officer, Banque MisrArabile Gumede, Financial Journalist, TV & Radio Business AnchorAyotunde Kuponiyi, Managing Director/CEO, Hope PSBank LimitedAkeem Lawal, Divisional CEO, Interswitch GroupPauline Macharia, Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCXO), SBM Bank Kenya LtdSheila M'Mbijjewe, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of KenyaJack Ngare, Managing Director, Microsoft Africa Development CenterJan Pilbauer, Chief Executive Officer, BankservAfricaLinda Teggisa, Head of Trade Finance, NMB Bank PLCDr Tumubweinee Twinemanzi, Executive Director Supervision, Bank of UgandaPauline Macharia, Chief Customer Experience Officer, SBM Bank Ltd

Register now (https://bit.ly/3DGkG85) to hear from these leading experts and be part of the future of Africa’s financial community. Registration is free and for more information on the event topics, see the full programme here (https://bit.ly/3FmVELs).

If you are a first-time attendee of ARC, here are 3 reasons why this event is the perfect opportunity to be part of the future of finance in the Africa region:

BE PART of an extraordinary line-up of sessions looking at the key challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s financial industryEXPAND your knowledge by hearing from high-level industry speakers about the latest trends and developments from across AfricaCONNECT and network with peers from more than 55 different countries to do business, exchange information and best practices

As one of the biggest and well-attended global financial conferences in the region, ARC has brought expert African delegates under one roof to unpack topics and trends linked to the future of the African financial industry. With its digitised offering, #ARC2021 aims to grow this event with a larger audience than before with the benefit of bringing some of the best financial professionals to engage and move the African financial industry forward.

This event is not to be missed. Register today!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of SWIFT.

Media files

SWIFT
SWIFT 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Sex Education: 5 explanations for bleeding after sex

Sex Education: 5 explanations for bleeding after sex

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Male nipple: Tips to play with nipple for orgasm

Male nipple: Tips to play with nipple for orgasm

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

“She paid my fare, I paid her dowry – Man recounts how he found wife inside a taxi

“She paid my fare, I paid her dowry” – Man recounts how he found wife inside a taxi

Trending

Africa Oil Week includes key discussions to drive positive change to its energy sector amid huge representation from the African market

Africa Oil Week

Leading development finance institutions commit to advancing boardroom gender parity

The Board Diversity Charter

The International Organisation for Migration announces winners for the 2021 West and Central Africa Migration Journalism Awards

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Leaders Meet in Paris to Support Libya Elections

Human Rights Watch (HRW)