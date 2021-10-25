RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Sudan's rulers must protect civilians, keep commitments to allow humanitarian aid to reach millions of people affected by war

Authors:

APO Importer

Statement by Will Carter, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Sudan Country Director:

Norwegian Refugee Council
Norwegian Refugee Council

“Changes in Sudan’s political leadership should not change commendable policy commitments to protect civilians and ensure aid organisations can still assist people left vulnerable by decades of conflict. Too much is at stake for more than 13 million people in Sudan who need humanitarian aid.”

Recommended articles

“Sudan’s leaders have a collective opportunity and responsibility to break from a difficult past and urgently remove all barriers to delivering timely humanitarian assistance.”

“We appeal to the international community not to abandon Sudan’s people in this hour of need. Almost a third of the people in Sudan require humanitarian aid to survive. Yet, the UN-led humanitarian response plan for 2021 is only a quarter funded.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Norwegian Refugee Council.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

History In The Making As African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town Poised to be Transformative for the Continent's Energy Sector

African Energy Chamber

More COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Ghana

World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana