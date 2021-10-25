“Changes in Sudan’s political leadership should not change commendable policy commitments to protect civilians and ensure aid organisations can still assist people left vulnerable by decades of conflict. Too much is at stake for more than 13 million people in Sudan who need humanitarian aid.”
Sudan's rulers must protect civilians, keep commitments to allow humanitarian aid to reach millions of people affected by war
Statement by Will Carter, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Sudan Country Director:
“Sudan’s leaders have a collective opportunity and responsibility to break from a difficult past and urgently remove all barriers to delivering timely humanitarian assistance.”
“We appeal to the international community not to abandon Sudan’s people in this hour of need. Almost a third of the people in Sudan require humanitarian aid to survive. Yet, the UN-led humanitarian response plan for 2021 is only a quarter funded.”
