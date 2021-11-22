RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Sudan: Violence Must End After Five Children Are Reportedly Shot In Recent Political Unrest

Following recent political unrest in Sudan where five children were reportedly shot, Save the Children US CEO Janti Soeripto said:

Save the Children
Save the Children

“Save the Children is concerned about the reports of children's deaths during protests in Khartoum, Sudan, since the 25th of October.

“With the death of a 16-year-old boy on Saturday and another 16-year-old boy on Sunday due to gunshot wounds, the toll rises to 41 people, including five children. It is also reported that a higher number of children have been injured or detained in recent events.

“We grieve with the families of these five children, along with others who have been killed or injured in recent days and weeks. These were young people with full lives ahead of them which have been cut short.

“We are alarmed at the physical and psychosocial effects on children of the recent violence. These long-term effects of this crisis cannot be underestimated. Time and time again we see children who struggled to cope with the violence they have witnessed, the loss of friends and their sense of safety. The longer this violence continues, the greater risk to children being hurt, killed, or traumatized.”

“We call on all parties to end this violence immediately and ensure that children are not harmed. We appeal with the authorities to release of all detained children immediately. Children’s safety must be prioritized and protected under all circumstances.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Save the Children.

