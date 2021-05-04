Strong Sustainability Performance sees Perseus Mining deliver US$385 million to Ivorian and Ghanaian Economies in 2020

Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director & CEO of Perseus said:

“Sustainability is deeply rooted in Perseus’s culture and operations and has had a large part to play in our resilience during this challenging year. We believe that responsible gold mining can play a key role in sustainable development, and that investing in our employees and our communities to create enduring social value will remain a guiding force in our growth path and future business operations. I am proud of my team’s effective response to the pandemic which successfully safeguarded our operations as well as our people, enabling us to deliver our Yaouré mine in Côte d’Ivoire this year ahead of schedule. Our approach to sustainability has continued to mature as our business has grown, and in the coming years we look forward to expanding our ESG offering and delivering greater impact across Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.”

Jessica Volich, Group Sustainability Manager at Perseus said:

“Despite the challenges the past year has brought, Perseus’s sustainability agenda has continued to strengthen and evolve alongside its expanding operations. Our wide-ranging efforts and engagement with our local communities and host governments has enabled us to create shared sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We are committed to strengthening these relationships in the coming years as we endeavour to generate socio-economic value for our people, communities and host countries.”

In CY20, Perseus has enhanced its disclosure on sustainability-related risks and opportunities by aligning with the key reporting frameworks used by our stakeholders. These include the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Highlights of the report include:

Economic and Social Contribution

Total economic contribution of US$385M in CY20 to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire

Increased community investment by 71% (from CY19) to around US$1.9M in CY20, funding critical health and education infrastructure projects for local communities and providing COVID-19 support

Creation of new health clinics near Sissingué to improve health outcomes for the ~27,000 residents of the local communities

Increased in-country employment, with over 96% of total employees from host countries

Local procurement spend of $287M, an increase from 66% in CY19 to 78% in CY20

Held 587 consultations with local communities

Paid >US$69M in taxes, royalties, and duties to Government

Health & Safety performance:

Maintained record of zero workplace fatalities and reduced injuries

Implementation of comprehensive measures and protocols to prevent introduction and spread of COVID-19 and maintain business continuity

Environmental stewardship:

Re-use of 12,495,163 KL of water

Water intensity of 7.46M 3 /oz gold produced, benchmarked ahead of peers

Enhanced tailings disclosures in line with the Investor Mining and Tailings Safety Initiative, and completed independent audits of all our Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs)

Governance

Worked with independent sustainability risk experts, KPMG, to refresh sustainability materiality analysis and conduct deeper analysis of sustainability risks and opportunities, and start development of a 3-year sustainability roadmap

Announced appointment of a new Director by the end of FY21 to enhance sustainability skills of the Board

Release of the first Modern Slavery Statement to address potential human rights risks in Perseus’ global supply chain

Future ambitions

Establish a 3-year sustainability roadmap, and enhance social value and sustainability risk management through updates to the Risk Management Framework and policy standards

Establish the Yaouré Community Development Fund in FY21

During FY21 and FY22, Perseus will complete and commence implementation of our biodiversity plan at Yaouré in Côte d’Ivoire mine site in and establish our site nursery, to be staffed by local community members

Explore strategic opportunities for community partnerships in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana

Achieve full alignment with the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles by FY23

About Perseus Mining: Perseus Mining Limited is a rapidly growing African gold producer, developer and explorer, operating three mines in West Africa with the aim of annual production of 500,000 ounces by 2022. Perseus’s first mine, the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, has produced around 1.8million ounces of gold since 2011 and based on current ore reserves, the company expects to recover a further 1.2 million ounces. Perseus became a multi-mine, multi-jurisdiction gold producer in January 2018 when it opened the Sissingué Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire and has since completed its third mine and begun commercial operations at its third mine – Yaouré – located in central Côte d’Ivoire.

To read more about Perseus’s work in West Africa, please visit: www.PerseusMining.com

