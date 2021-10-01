RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Statement on the suspension of programmes in Burkina Faso

Authors:

APO Importer

The Norwegian Refugee Council has suspended humanitarian programmes in Burkina Faso following a Government directive

Norwegian Refugee Council
Norwegian Refugee Council

On 27 September, theMinistry of Women, National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action in Burkina Fasoordered the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to suspend all operations in the country until further notice.

Recommended articles

The suspension is linked to media coverage of our latest press release , which was published on 13 September 2021.

NRC has fully complied with the directive and suspended all humanitarian activities in the country. NRC is working in dialogue with the governmenttoaddressany concerns they may have in order to resume respectful and collaborative relations, and our humanitarian work.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Norwegian Refugee Council.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

Equatorial Guinea Proposes Restructuring National Gas Company and National Oil Company with a potential merger

African Energy Chamber

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

With peace restored, Burundi president says poverty is the remaining threat

UN News